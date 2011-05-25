Kyle Busch nabbed driving 128 mph in 45 zone - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Kyle Busch nabbed driving 128 mph in 45 zone

Kyle Busch signing an autograph. (Source: Pam J. on Wikipedia) Kyle Busch signing an autograph. (Source: Pam J. on Wikipedia)

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, 26, was stopped by deputies after he was caught speeding nearly three times the posted limit of 45 miles per hour, authorities said.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon with Busch clocked on radar going 128 mph in a 45 mph zone on Perth Church Road near Judas Road, deputies said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Busch was driving the new Lexus LFA supercar, the Japanese automaker's first high performance sports car, which is valued at more than $200,000, sources say.

Busch was driving with a female passenger, investigators said, and pulled over into a church parking lot when deputies flashed him with the blue lights.

"Today I received a traffic citation in Iredell County. I was test driving a new sports car and I got carried away," Kyle Busch said in a statement issued to WBTV by Kyle Busch Motorsports. "I went  beyond the speed I should have been going on a public road. I apologize to the public, my fans, sponsors, and race teams for my lack of judgment."

"I take responsibility for my actions and I can assure you that something like this will never happen again," Busch's statement continued. "I thank the Iredell County Sheriff's Department and all law enforcement for the hard work they do every day to protect the public and to enforce the laws in a fair and equitable manner."

On Tuesday, Busch was charged with careless and reckless driving and speeding, deputies told WBTV. The punishment for going as fast as Busch is charged with, could be the loss of his drivers license.

According to the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle's website:

A driving privilege will be revoked for at least 30 days if the driver is convicted of driving any vehicle more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, if  at a speed higher than 55 mph.

It will be taken for 60 days if the driver is convicted of speeding plus reckless driving on the same occasion.

The DMV can also suspend a license for a conviction for speeding over 75 mph.

But, Busch wouldn't need to worry about his driver's license to continuing racing in NASCAR.

According to Kerry Tharp, NASCAR's senior director for communications and competition, all racers need to compete is a NASCAR license not a state-issued driver's license.

"This is a matter that Kyle will have to handle with the authorities in Iredell County," Tharp told WBTV in a statement on Tuesday. "Based on what we know right now, this would not impact his status as a NASCAR driver. We'll have no further comment at this time."

Carl Edwards beat Busch in NASCAR's All-Star race Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch finished second followed by David Reutimann, Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle.

Just 3 weeks ago, Busch won at Richmond International Raceway, capturing his 2nd win in the 2011 season, but that enjoyment was short-lived, according to Wikipedia.

He got in trouble after an pit-road incident with Kevin Harvick during and after the Southern 500 at Darlington Speedway. Busch was fined $25,000 and put on probation for 4 races (plus the All-Star Race), according to Wikipedia.

That incident happened on pit road. Busch slowly followed Harvick into the pit area when the race was done, Harvick eventually jumping out of his car and attempting
to punch or grab his rival through his window.

Busch then slammed into Harvick's driverless car to clear space and drive off. Harvick's car ended up in the wall and was damaged. They were both fined and placed on probation for their pit-road actions at Darlington. The probation runs through June 15 and covers all NASCAR-sanctioned activity, including the $1 million All Star Race.

