Deputy suspended after marked patrol car found at Upstate club - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputy suspended after marked patrol car found at Upstate club

Sergeant Feagin's patrol car that a Greenville County deputy found outside an Upstate night club Friday morning. Sergeant Feagin's patrol car that a Greenville County deputy found outside an Upstate night club Friday morning.
The Greenville club, "Disco Mexicali" where Feagin and her patrol car were found just before 1 a.m. last Friday morning. The Greenville club, "Disco Mexicali" where Feagin and her patrol car were found just before 1 a.m. last Friday morning.

As for why Feagin was in Greenville, a phone call to Lee County dispatchers about two hours before the Greenville County call recorded Feagin asking dispatchers:

Feagin:"Y'all got somebody from Greenville checking on a patrol car?"

911: "No"

Feagin: "Ok, I had to come through to pick up somebody with a family member. I heard somebody called."

911: "Oh, ok."

Feagin: "Ok, just call me and let me know."

"She said she wasn't there for a party," Simon said.

WIS tried contacting Feagin at her home, but the deputy did not answer the door. Simon did not have a date for when he expects to complete the investigation, or what else he's looking into.

Feagin will lose her Sergeant's rank, and will be demoted to Corporal, Simon said. The demotion will also include a pay cut.

