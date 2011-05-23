Clemson shortstop ACC player of year

CLEMSON, SC (AP) - Clemson shortstop Brad Miller has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league's coaches.

Miller led the conference with a .431 batting average and has 44 RBIs as the Tigers have gone 39-17 heading into this week's ACC tournament in Durham, N.C. It's the 12th time a Clemson player has won the award and the first since 2002 and shortstop Khalil Greene.

Miller and Tigers first baseman Richie Shaffer were picked for the all-ACC first-team.

