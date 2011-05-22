Clemson finds groove heading into tournament

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - The Clemson baseball team is heading into the post season after a very strong finish.

After some mid-season struggles, the Tigers seem to be finding their groove lately.

Clemson won 15 of its last 18 games, including taking two of three from Florida State on the road this weekend.

They finished the regular season with 39 wins and will be the number six seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

