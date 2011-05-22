Despite injuries, coach proud of his team

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The post season is set to begin for the Gamecock baseball team.

After last year, it's hard to know just how long South Carolina will be playing into June.

USC beat Alabama Saturday to win a share of the SEC Championship and the number one seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

For a team with so many injuries this year, it's certainly a huge accomplishment. Coach Ray Tanner said he is very proud of his team as they get ready to try to make another run.

