Gilbert makes first appearance in championship game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gilbert Indians made their first ever appearance in the state championship game.

Bishop England was looking for their 15th state championship.

In the first half, Bishop England scored first on the header by Brian Byrne. It was 1-0.

The Bishops scored again early in the second half. Winslow Carroll found the net. It was 2-0 in favor of Bishop England.

Gilbert avoided the shutout when Elises Cedillo slide one in, but Bishop England took the 2-A championship with a 3-1 victory over Gilbert.

