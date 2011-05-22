Title game ruins Irmo's perfect season

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It was state championship weekend for high school soccer.

The Irmo boys were looking to top off a perfect season. They entered Saturday's 4-A title game against Wando 24-0 and ranked number one in the state and the nation.

Irmo Head Coach Phil Savitz was looking for his 14th state championship and first since 2004. But it was Wando that struck first. Hamilton Carlin gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead. He would add another goal just 52 seconds later to put the Yellow Jackets down 2-0 at the half.

Irmo put something on the board at the 56 minute mark. Senior Captain Matt Sieverding made it 2-1.

Then Wando's Christian Jablonski put it out of reach with five minutes left in the match.

Irmo suffered another championship game disappointment. For the third straight year, the Yellow Jackets had a perfect season spoiled in the 4-A title game.

Wando took home the trophy with a 3-1 victory.

