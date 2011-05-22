Sumter wins state championship with score of 2-0

GILBERT, SC (WIS) - The 4-A state championship game between Sumter and Byrnes was in Gilbert Friday night.

It was a nice pitching duel between Sumter's Jordan Montgomery, who's headed for USC and Byrnes Daniel Gossett, who will play his college ball at Clemson.

It was scoreless until the fifth. That's when Bruce Caldwell drove in Jeremy Buckner to make it 1-0. Then Taylor McFadden scored on a wild pitch. Sumter took a 2-0 lead.

In the 7th inning, Byrnes put two men on, but Montgomery shut the door.

Sumter took the 4-A state championship with a 2-0 victory.

