Three baseball teams vying for the SEC title

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - The battle for the SEC baseball crown has come down to the final weekend of the regular season with Florida, South Carolina and Vanderbilt vying for the title.

The trio are tied with 20-7 league records with their eyes on the top seed in the Southeastern Conference tournament next week.

South Carolina coach Ray Tanner says 20 SEC wins earns is often good enough to win the regular season, but "not this year."

The Gamecocks end the season at Alabama, Vanderbilt at Georgia and defending SEC champ Florida is home against Kentucky. The 3-game series all begin Thursday.

The SEC says there could be co-champions or even tri-champions by the end of the weekend. The Gamecocks and Gators hold the tiebreakers for the tournament's top seed; Vanderbilt needs to win the regular season outright.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.