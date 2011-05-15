Gamecocks take series over Arkansas

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After a weekend of bad weather and rain delays, it was nice to see the sun shining at Carolina Stadium.

Arkansas beat out the Gamecocks Friday, but USC was able to come out on top Saturday. Who would win the series? The rubber match between the two was slated for Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The Gamecocks were on a roll. Not only did they defeat Arkansas 7-1, but sophomore pitcher Colby Holmes came within one pitch of a complete-game shutout.

The team will wrap up the 2011 home schedule Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. They face UNC Asheville. You can catch it on SportSouth.

