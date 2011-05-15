HS track and field championship yields some impressive finishes

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It was championship weekend for high school track and field teams, and two Dreher High athletes took home a lot of gold.

The championships were held at Spring Valley High School Friday and Saturday.

Dreher sprinter Brandon Sanders went three for three Saturday morning. First, he anchored the Blue Devils 4 by 100 relay team. A little later, Sanders won the 3-a title in the 100 meters with a time of 10.77 seconds. He would also add the 200 meter championship. Sanders won three state championships. The junior swept the 100 and 200 meter races for the second straight year.

Another Dreher Blue Devil is pretty fast. Senior Christal Green was attempting to win four championships Saturday. But she was disqualified from the 100 for a false start. She made up for it by winning the 200 and the 400 where her time of 54.27 is the 7th fastest nationally this year. Green also ran the anchor leg on Dreher's second place 4 by 400 relay team.

South Pointe defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is best known for being the nation's top football recruit. He signed with the Gamecocks in February. He ran the anchor leg on South Pointe's 4 by 100 team, and he finished second in the shot put. It was his first year on the track and field team. There's been some speculation on whether Clowney will qualify academically. He said he's in good shape and is scheduled to report to USC in July.

