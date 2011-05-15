USC picks up game 2 win against Arkansas - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC picks up game 2 win against Arkansas

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks and Arkansas Razorbacks are having a long weekend at Carolina Stadium.

They had a two-hour rain delay Friday night. Arkansas took the opening game of the series, which ended early Saturday morning.

Saturday, there was a one-hour delay. But for the Gamecocks, it was well worth the wait.

USC jumped on top in the first inning. Jake Williams had a grounder to third. Christian Walker scored to make it 2-0.

In the fourth inning, Steven Neff continued to impress everyone with his all around ability. The pitcher and part-time outfielder went three for four, including a two-run shot that put Carolina up 5-1.

The Razorbacks battled back. In the 8th inning, a basehit drove in a pair of runs. It's tied the game at five.

In the bottom of the ninth, Scott Wingo led off by sending one to right center. It was a walk off homer for Wingo.

South Carolina won it 6-5. The Gamecocks reached the 40-win mark for the 12th consecutive year.

The rubber game of the series is Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Senior Day festivities were postponed Saturday. The seniors will be honored Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

