Networks giving Gamecocks plenty of exposure

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It seems the USC baseball team is on TV now more than Mr. Knozit was in his hey day. Friday night's home game against Arkansas will be live on ESPNU starting at 8:00 p.m.

When the regular season ends next weekend at Alabama, Carolina will have appeared on television 21 times.

Then there's the SEC tournament and the NCAA playoffs. The majority of those games will also be televised.

Coach Ray Tanner said the exposure is great for recruiting.

