Irmo soccer team strives for state championship

By Rick Henry - bio | email

IRMO, SC (WIS) - Just about every kid that's played soccer for Irmo High Coach Phil Savitz has won a state championship. The class of 2011 is hoping they won't leave empty-handed.

Phil Savitz has been coaching the irmo high soccer team for 31 years. Starting at an early age, Irmo kids look forward to winning state championships. Savitz has guided the Yellow Jackets to 13 titles.

By their lofty standards, the Yellow Jackets are long overdue for a championship. They last won it all in 2004. Three times since then, they've finished as runner up.

The 22-0 Yellow Jackets also have the added pressure of being the nation's number one team. But if they don't wind up as the state's number one team, their season will have a disappointing finish.

Irmo hosts Riverside Saturday night in the 4-a Upperstate semifinals.

