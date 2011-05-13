Gamecocks rock Charleston Southern

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - Third-ranked South Carolina batted around in the second inning to score six runs and sophomore right-hander Patrick Sullivan worked a career-high six innings to earn his second win of the year as Carolina defeated Charleston Southern 11-1 on Wednesday evening in non-conference action at Carolina Stadium. The Gamecocks improve to 39-10 while the loss drops Charleston Southern to 25-24 for the season.



In his second start of the season, Sullivan limited CSU to one run on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk. The six strikeouts tie a career-high as well. Charleston Southern starter Levi Mauldin lasted only 1.1 innings to take the loss. He allowed five runs on four hits with a pair of walks. He is now 0-4 for the season.



Charleston Southern broke ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning. Jaren Sustar doubled to left-center and scored on Walt Quattlebaum's RBI single to left field that gave the Bucs the early lead.



That lead would be short-lived though as the Gamecocks got out in front of CSU with six runs in the bottom of the second. After Jake Williams led off with a walk, Adrian Morales laced a double down the left field line putting both runners in scoring position. Evan Marzilli drove both in with a RBI single up the middle giving Carolina a 2-1 lead. A one-out single by DeSean Anderson gave the Gamecocks a pair of runners again. Peter Mooney would put Carolina ahead by two runs with a RBI double to the gap in left-center to score Marzilli. When Scott Wingo walked, CSU catcher Blake Hunt could not handle an inside pitch and Anderson scored on a passed ball. After a wild pitch scored Mooney, the Gamecocks scored their sixth run of the inning on Brady Thomas' two-out RBI single.



The lead increased to 10-1 in the fifth inning. Carolina loaded the bases in the frame as Morales singled, Marzilli was hit by a pitch and Anderson walked. With one out and the bags full, Peter Mooney ripped a RBI double down the right field line to score Morales and Marzilli. Christian Walker would drive in Anderson and Mooney with a two-out RBI single. Brady Thomas made it 11-1 in the eighth inning with a RBI double that scored Walker.



South Carolina finished with 11 hits on the evening. Thomas was 3-for-5 with two RBI. Peter Mooney tallied two hits and had a career-high three RBI as well. Morales had two hits as well. Evan Marzilli was 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBI also.



South Carolina's 11 runs marked the ninth time this season that Carolina has scored 10 or more runs.



South Carolina is back in action hosting Arkansas in a three-game series this weekend. Friday's opener is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised live on ESPNU. Saturday's game is at 4:30 p.m. and will be on SportSouth and is Senior Day. Sunday's series finale is at 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Cox Sports.

