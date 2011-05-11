Lights back on for most after overnight storms

By Rochelle Dean

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The lights are back on for all but a couple hundred SCE&G customers after a fast-moving line of thunderstorms swept through the Midlands early Wednesday morning, packing strong winds and heavy lightning.

The severe thunderstorms that blew threw the area Wednesday morning produced heavy winds and hail. Many of us were greeted by the roar of thunder and lightening that lit up the night sky, more than 20,000 others woke up to loss of power from heavy winds that brought down power lines.

Lexington resident Shannon Fulmer who still had electricity did notice something else in her yard had disappeared. "I decided to look out the back window because I remembered hearing the wind from the night before and came over here and saw this," said Shannon Fulmer.

A tree in their yard was completely uprooted, being held up only by a wooden swing set and a nearby tree. "My first thought was thought it had to be a tornado," said Fulmer.

But at a closer glance, Fulmer said she didn't see the typical tornado path or any damage to nearby homes in her neighborhood that barely had debris out of place. In a matter of minuets, one thunderstorm did not only come through fast and with force.

"I hope no one else had to go through this," Fulmer said. "I hope everyone is safe and I am just glad that it didn't hit the house or anybody in it."

Schools were closed in Chester County because of the storms.

Duke Energy reported more than 33,000 customers without service, nearly half in York County. Rock Hill officials said 17 crews were working to restore power.

Officials also had their hands full Wednesday morning clearing debris from major roads.

Progress Energy reported about 1,400 customers without service from Sumter to Darlington.

