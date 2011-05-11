Lights back on for most after overnight storms - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lights back on for most after overnight storms

Three massive trees block Dreher Island Road. (Source: Blue Hill) Three massive trees block Dreher Island Road. (Source: Blue Hill)
Source: David Dunlap Source: David Dunlap
Source: Taylor Spires Source: Taylor Spires
Hail from overnight storm in the lower Richland County area. (Source: Lenette Mallory) Hail from overnight storm in the lower Richland County area. (Source: Lenette Mallory)
Branches took down power lines near Greystone and Broad River Roads. Branches took down power lines near Greystone and Broad River Roads.

By Rochelle Dean

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The lights are back on for all but a couple hundred SCE&G customers after a fast-moving line of thunderstorms swept through the Midlands early Wednesday morning, packing strong winds and heavy lightning.

The severe thunderstorms that blew threw the area Wednesday morning produced heavy winds and hail. Many of us were greeted by the roar of thunder and lightening that lit up the night sky, more than 20,000 others woke up to loss of power from heavy winds that brought down power lines.

Lexington resident Shannon Fulmer who still had electricity did notice something else in her yard had disappeared. "I decided to look out the back window because I remembered hearing the wind from the night before and came over here and saw this," said Shannon Fulmer.

A tree in their yard was completely uprooted, being held up only by a wooden swing set and a nearby tree. "My first thought was thought it had to be a tornado," said Fulmer.

But at a closer glance, Fulmer said she didn't see the typical tornado path or any damage to nearby homes in her neighborhood that barely had debris out of place. In a matter of minuets, one thunderstorm did not only come through fast and with force. 

"I hope no one else had to go through this," Fulmer said. "I hope everyone is safe and I am just glad that it didn't hit the house or anybody in it."

Schools were closed in Chester County because of the storms.

Duke Energy reported more than 33,000 customers without service, nearly half in York County. Rock Hill officials said 17 crews were working to restore power.

Officials also had their hands full Wednesday morning clearing debris from major roads. 

Progress Energy reported about 1,400 customers without service from Sumter to Darlington.

Copyright WIS 2011. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:26:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:26:24 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:11:19 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly