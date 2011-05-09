Meredith Vieira leaving NBC's 'Today' show

Morales has made her mark on "Today" with several major breaking news stories through the years, including the 2009 presidential inauguration, Hurricane Katrina, the southern California wildfires, and the Minneapolis bridge collapse. She recently live-translated and reported on the October 2010 Chilean miner rescue, and her coverage was watched worldwide. In August 2008, Morales had the exclusive, news-making interview with the infamous "Clark Rockefeller" sitting down with him from Suffolk County Jail in Boston. Morales was also an integral part of the network's coverage of the 2010 and 2006 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Torino and the 2004 Summer Games in Athens.

Vieira joined "Today" in September 2006, and was immediately accepted into the ranks of America's first television family. Since joining the program, Vieira has covered the biggest news stories of the past five years including the 2008 presidential election, the tragic shooting at Virginia Tech, the devastating earthquakes in Haiti and Japan, and most recently, the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. She sat down with some of the most notable newsmakers, including President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and First Lady Laura Bush.

During her tenure, Vieira conducted numerous exclusive news-making interviews. She spoke with former CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson in her first-ever live television interview after her identity was revealed, she sat down with author J.K. Rowling in her only television interview about her final Harry Potter volume, she spoke with chimp attack victim Charla Nash in her first interview after leaving the Cleveland Clinic, and she talked to former Gov. of Illinois Rod Blagojevich in his first interview after receiving the verdict that convicted him on one count of lying to the FBI.

Vieira has also told the extraordinary and emotional stories of David Goldman, the New Jersey man who fought a five-year custody battle to recover his son Sean from his ex-wife's family in Brazil, Carolyn and Sean Savage, the Ohio couple implanted with the wrong embryo, and John Michael and Ellen Keyes, parents of Emily Keyes, the only victim in the Bailey, Colorado school shooting. Vieira's memorable exclusive celebrity interviews include Janet Jackson, Barbara Streisand, Bette Midler, and Susan Boyle and Madonna, to name a few.

Savannah Guthrie currently serves as NBC News White House correspondent as well as the co-host of "The Daily Rundown" on MSNBC. She contributes to all NBC News properties including "NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams," "Today" and MSNBC.

"Today" has been America's top morning news program dominating the ratings for more than 15 years (802 weeks straight). It holds the longest current winning streak of any television show in any daypart.

