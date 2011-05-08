Gamecocks lose rubber match with Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina baseball team was in danger of losing its first conference series Sunday in Oxford.

The Gamecocks couldn't get it going Saturday in a 10-2 loss to Ole Miss. Sunday was the rubber game of the series.

Gamecocks were down in the fifth inning. Brady Thomas took care of that. He got a triple, which was good for two runs. It tied the game at five.

The game would be tied again in the ninth, but Ole Miss won it with a walk off base hit.

It was tough loss for the Gamecocks. They fell 7-6.

