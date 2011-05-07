Gamecocks fall to Ole Miss in game 2

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After starting off on the right foot Friday, the Gamecock were ready for round two against Ole Miss Saturday.

Ole Miss was on fire Saturday as Alex Yarbrough hit a homerun. Miles Hamblin and Austin Anderson also drove in two runs a piece.

They beat USC with a final score of 10-2.

The rubber game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

