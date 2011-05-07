Newberry pond offers special experience for group of kids - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Newberry pond offers special experience for group of kids

By Logan Smith - bio | email

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - Some of South Carolina's bravest joined children with mental disabilities for a little fishing on a Newberry pond Saturday.

The event was put together by the Freedom and Hope Foundation, which WIS News 10 first told you about a year ago.

Terry Cotney has only been working with Wounded Warriors for a couple years, but the inspiration for his kindness was born 42 years ago -- a world away from this small pond. "I was a very lonely airman - 5,000 miles from home," said Cotney, "And a German family took me under their wings, total strangers, people that fought us in World War II."

Now he spends his days bringing together injured vets and children with disabilities for outdoor events, like fishing and hunting. "You see a lot of people when they get hurt, their mind frame changes," said sergeant Joshua Austin from the Freedom and Hope Foundation, "They get this 'poor me' attitude, and this is just a way to give them a sense of life back."

The events mean a lot to the soldiers and the kids. "I've seen these soldiers recovering, and I really know the price they pay for our freedom," said Dylan Greenway.

"I can't explain it," said Delbis Barreio, "It's a feeling that comes from inside. I can't really express it, but it's a good feeling to know people really do care."

Cotney made sure to thank each soldier for their service, and the wounded warriors often thank him for his. "You see grown men cry and say thank you, thank you for caring for us.," Cotney said, "Thank you for making me feel alive again."

"It gives them the opportunity to feel that life's not over," said Austin, "It's just a beginning."

It showed sometimes the simple things in life have the most meaning.

Previous Story:

Mission: Recovery -- Thanking the troops by giving back

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:11:19 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly