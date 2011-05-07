To Everything There is a Season

THE VIEWS EXPRESSED IN THIS BLOG ARE THE OPINIONS OF MR. STEWART AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF WIS-TV MANAGEMENT OR ITS PARENT COMPANY, RAYCOM MEDIA

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS)- I'm going to assume many of you are familiar with Ecclesiastes 3, or at least "Turn, Turn, Turn," by The Byrds and ask the question: Do you remember when everything had a season? When college football began in September and lasted through November, or December and into January if your team was good. Presidential candidates campaigned every four years instead of perpetually?

In the last few years, it seems college football runs year round now. The presidential election never drops off the map. We had our first GOP debate Wednesday night and the primary isn't until February of next year.

As fickle as many South Carolinians can be winning a straw poll in 2011 can be like leading the first lap at Darlington and proclaiming yourself the winner. It's the same thing with recruiting in college football.

I certainly mean no disrespect to our good friends over at TheBigSpur.com, they help us out with valuable Gamecock information, especially when it comes to recruiting information.

But, when people begin to get really geeked about any recruit that hasn't played a down of college football, I give them two names: Demetris Summers and Derrick Watson.

Summers was a top-rated running back out of Lexington, SC in the early 2000's. So was Watson. When Demetris Summers came out of high school, he was rated higher by some recruiting services than eventual Heisman winner Reggie Bush.

But both Watson and Summers had enormous character issues. Both eventually were dismissed from the team for various violations.

Thanks to recruiting, college football is now a year round event, and that's fine with me. I can never get enough football . I'm just not one of the hard core recruitniks who lives and dies by the life decisions of 17 year old young men. It's partially for that reason Steve Spurrier made it a rule to the media his guys are off limits until "they've done something around here." ala played a down...in a real game.

Too bad the presidential hopefuls can't make it as such.

I do have to admit, it isn't as much fun to talk about football in May as it is in August, or September.

