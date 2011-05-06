USC gets win over Ole Miss; Clemson has double-header Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC baseball team is on the road this weekend. They opened a three game series Friday at Ole Miss.

The National Champs picked up their 6th straight win, beating the Rebels 6-1.

They'll play again Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on SportSouth.

Clemson hosts Gardner-Webb in a double-header Saturday. The gametimes are set for 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2010 WIS. All rights reserved.