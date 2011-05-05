Roth named to academic all-district team

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina junior left-handed pitcher Michael Roth has been named to the Capital One Academic All-District 3 First Team as selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America).

An international business major, Roth now moves on to the national ballot with results announced on May 24 for the Academic All-America team. Roth is 9-1 on the year with a 1.24 ERA in 79.2 innings pitched in 72 strikeouts and 19 walks.



To be nominated for the team, a student-athlete must have a 3.3 or better cumulative GPA and be in their second year of competition and academically at a school.

