Season ends for the Irmo Yellow Jackets

IRMO, SC (WIS) - The high school baseball and softball playoffs are starting to get serious in the Midlands.

The 4-A boys faced off Monday as Irmo took on Carolina Forest

The Panthers already knocked off White Knoll. They were trying to beat another Midlands team.

In the first inning, Josh Friar put his team on the board. Believe it or not, that's all they would need.

Irmo was shutout with a final score of 9-0.

The season ended for the Yellow Jackets.

