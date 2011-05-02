Gamecocks get air time; ESPNU to broadcast game w/Arkansas

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - ESPNU will broadcast the South Carolina-Arkansas baseball game live on Friday, May 13th.

It's scheduled to be played at Carolina Stadium.

The game was selected as a SEC Wildcard choice.

The first pitch is expected to be shown at 8:00 p.m.

You can also catch Saturday's game at 4:30 p.m. on SportSouth and Sunday's game at 1:30 p.m. on Cox Sports.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.