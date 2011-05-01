Clemson turning season around

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - The Clemson baseball team had a very hot April.

The Tigers were 14-6, and they seem to have turned things around after a mid-season slump.

In the first inning, it was a good start for Clemson. Phil Pohl got the solo shot to left to make it 1-0 Tigers.

During the fourth inning, Will Lamb singled up the middle for an RBI.

It was a big series win for cCemson. They beat Georgia Tech 3-1.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.