Gamecocks get sweep against Auburn

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It is officially may. For the Gamecock baseball team, it is an important month.

South Carolina will wrap up the regular season and play in the conference tournament on their way to what they hope will be another trip to Omaha next month.

They went for the sweep against Auburn Sunday.

It was more bad news for South Carolina. With the game tied at one in the second inning, Desean Anderson - who is an outfielder filling in for Jackie Bradley Junior - strained his hamstring. He missed the rest of the game.

Still in the second, Peter Mooney ripped one to right. It scored a run makes it 3-1 Gamecocks.

Two innings later, the bases were loaded for Christian Walker. He has had a super-hot bat lately, and it continued. It was his 44th RBI of the season to make it 4-2.

USC won the game 7-3. They got the sweep.

