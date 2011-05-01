USC gives Auburn brutal beating with 10-2 score

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks waited until their final at bat Friday before they put away the Auburn Tigers.

The game was settled much earlier Saturday as the National Champs administered an old-fashioned SEC beat-down.

USC outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was watching the action. He had surgery on his left wrist Friday. They're hoping he can rejoin the team late this season.

In the first inning, Peter Mooney got a fly ball. But it was caught by Creede Simpson.

During the fourth inning, Auburn's Kevin Patterson muscled one out to right field. It tied it at one.

The rest of the night belonged to Carolina. In the fourth inning, Evan Marzilli had a single to left. Brady Thomas scored. It's 2-1.

With the bases loaded for Mooney, it was tough way to get an RBI. He's hit by the pitch. USC went up 4-1.

In the seventh inning, the Gamecocks broke it open. Robert Beary got a double to left. Two runs scored. It's 9-1. Carolina scored six runs in the 7th.

South Carolina won it 10-2. They'll go for the series sweep Sunday at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN.

