Clemson falls to Georgia Tech in Game 2

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - It was a beautiful day for baseball Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson hosted Georgia Tech.

In the first inning, the Yellow Jackets were up 1-0. Sam Dove singled to center driving in two more runs. Tech took a 3-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Matt Skole got a basehit to left. Another run crossed the plate. The Tigers were down 4-0.

During the bottom of the sixth, Clemson got on the board. Will Lamb drove in Brad Miller. It's 4-1.

The Tigers blew an opportunity to turn the sixth into a really big inning. They load the bases, but they left the sacks full.

Georgia Tech won it 5-1.

The rubber match of the series is Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

