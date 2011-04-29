Rick Henry dances for the stars

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One of WIS' own was shaking and grooving Friday night.

Rick Henry was a contestant in the Dancing for the Stars event in Columbia to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

Rick and his partner, Kate Franklin, were dancing for a good cause. The two just met Friday night and did not get a chance to rehearse. But you can hardly tell.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.