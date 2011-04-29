USC slips past Auburn in Game 1 with score of 2-1

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Gamecocks were hosting Auburn Friday night at Carolina Stadium, and it was a good ballgame.

In the first inning, USC was down 1-0. Robert Beary got a hold of one and sent it to the wall in center. It tied the game at one.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the ninth. There were two on for Scott Wingo, and that's the game winner.

The Gamecocks took game one with a final score of 2-1.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.