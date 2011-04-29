Keep "The Shore" in Jersey

THE VIEWS EXPRESSED IN THIS BLOG ARE THE OPINIONS OF MR. STEWART AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF WIS-TV MANAGEMENT OR ITS PARENT COMPANY, RAYCOM MEDIA

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - So, VH1 wants to make a Southern version of "Jersey Shore", do they?

The problem isn't so much that I have isn't so much with "Jersey Shore", although I do find it an utterly vapid and unintelligent show as do most people with an I.Q. high enough to register.

However, the show has enough of a following that someone thinks it's a good idea to make a similar version with characters from the South, and the producers are looking in South Carolina for buffoons dumb enough to be on that show.

The problem I have with "Jersey Shore" is that it glorifies the worst in Young Italian-American stereotypes, and there's no reason to think the Southern version won't do the same. Those of you who know me will know I grew up in a small Southern town of about 1,000 people called Summerton, South Carolina.

When I began attending USC in the fall of 1993, many of my Northern classmates had grown up watching "The Dukes of Hazzard", just like I had.

A few of them told me they thought most of the populace in South Carolina drove orange Chargers or beat up pickups. That all men had names like "Cooter" and "Bubba" and all the women wore cut-off shorts and lived in shacks with their cousins. That all small towns were run by small fat men that wore seer-sucker suits. Of course, most of my impressions of Northerners had come from unfair media stereotypes as well. I thought most of Northern women acted like Snooki and the guys acted like The Situation or Michael Corleone.

Most Southern stereotypes portray Southerners as lazy, slow witted and arrogant. Given the recent antics of State Senator Jake Knotts (who called our current governor and president both "ragheads"), former Governor Mark Sanford(who lied to the state, his staff and his family by spending the week of Father's Day 2009 with his Argentinean lover, former Candidate for Senate Alvin Greene (the unemployed former soldier who ran for U.S. Senate,despite having an unresolved obscenity charge), and the guy from the Pee Dee region who got a little too "friendly" with a horse, South Carolina gets embarrassed enough on its own. We don't need some big wig from Viacom to help further the cause with another inane TV show.

In the meantime, I'd like to launch my own reality special, "Rednecks at Spoleto".

