Belk makes $200,000 donation to Red Cross

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Belk is now joining in the commitment to help victims of the deadly tornadoes.

The company said it's donating $200,000 to the American Red Cross.

$100,000 will go to victims in Alabama. $50,000 will go to Belk's home state of North Carolina. An additional $50,000 will help with immediate long-term recovery efforts.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.