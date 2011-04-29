RCSD: Church guide charged with criminal sexual conduct

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 23-year-old man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor after deputies say he had multiple sexual encounters with a 12-year-old girl.

Nathan Ryan Vogel turned himself in Thursday after deputies learned of the sexual relationship through the girl's parents, according to a news release issued by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Vogel was a guide for church events at The Crossings Community Church, according to the sheriff's department. The Crossings is located on Clemson Road in Northeast Richland County.

The victim told deputies she met Vogel on Facebook. Investigators say the relationship dates back to August of 2010 but they were only notified of it in early April. They say the relationship lasted for several months.

