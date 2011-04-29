Driver identified in I-77 fatal crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A West Columbia man died Thursday morning after a one car accident on I-77.

The Richland County Coroner says 40-year-old Jeremy Kirchner died after his SUV spun out of control and struck a concrete pillar.

The coroner's office says Kirchner was not wearing his seatbelt.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. near the Shop Road exit.

Troopers said Kirchner was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck the concrete bridge support.

Kirchner was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

