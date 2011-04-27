RCSD: Father took 3-year-old on chase with deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Deputies say a man led deputies on a chase through Richland County Tuesday afternoon with his 3-year-old son in the car.

According to an incident report obtained by WIS News 10 the chase started near Fernando Road and St. Andrews road with a traffic stop around 1:45 Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department says the deputy attempted to pull over the car because it matched the description of a stolen vehicle.

After stopping the car, the report says the deputy asked the suspect 2 times to roll down his window. Investigators say the suspect, later identified as David Edwards, refused and took off.

The deputy got back in his cruiser to pursue the car. With the deputy following him, the report says Edwards drove into on-coming traffic on Fernindina road forcing other cars to pull off the road in order to avoid colliding with him.

Edwards then pulled into an apartment community, according to the report, and recklessly drove through the parking lot almost hitting a woman and her child.

Once he exited the apartment community, the report says, Edwards then drove down the middle of Evelyn road straight at another deputy's car. That deputy had his blue lights on but had to pull out of the way to avoid a collision with Edwards, according to the report.

After that near collision Edwards then hit speeds of 60 mph while heading through a residential area before slowing down enough for the deputy to catch up to him, the report says. The deputy was able to pull his cruiser in front of Edwards and prevent him from going any further.

The report adds the deputy had to utilize a "muscle technique" to get Edwards out of the car and force him to the ground.

Deputies found Edwards' 3-year-old son restrained in a car seat in the back and his wife in the passenger seat.

A spokesperson with the department says the chase lasted about 7 minutes and ended near Piney Woods road.

Edwards has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and child neglect. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. His wife and 3-year-old son were not injured and released at the scene.

