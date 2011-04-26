Family of ATV wreck victim relieved safety bill expected to pass - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Family of ATV wreck victim relieved safety bill expected to pass

Chandler Saylor Chandler Saylor

"It turned our life upside down," said Pam Saylor. "It's the most devastating news you can get."

The news came from the family's pastor, who called to say their son Chandler was seriously hurt in an ATV accident. "Your whole life revolves around your kids," said Steve. "They fall down, scratch themselves, cut their leg, bump their head. Momma and Daddy can always fix it, but this was something you can't fix."

Chandler's injuries were too severe for even the doctors to fix. Chandler was dead, and there was nothing Steve and Pam could do except fight for tougher ATV safety laws.

After years of watching a bill fail at the State House year after year, the Saylors finally have victory. "The bill is not a perfect bill," said Pam. "I'm not sure there is a perfect bill but we do feel like it can save the life of a child. That's the end goal and if we can do that we've done what we set out to do."

The Saylors are waiting for the moment Gov. Haley signs the bill into law, which they say will honor chandler's memory and bring attention to the issue.

"Do the most you can to protect your child," said Steve. "If you don't do it and something happens to him you will have to live with it the rest of your life."

1 2 <<Previous

Related Story:

Teammates honor 14-year-old killed in weekend ATV wreck

Lawmakers push to overturn Sanford's veto on Chandler's Law

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:11:19 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly