Tanner: Jackie Bradley Jr.'s career at USC likely over

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina head coach Ray Tanner has confirmed that baseball star Jackie Bradley Jr.'s career is likely over at South Carolina after a wrist injury.

Tanner said Bradley and his doctors and coaches are discussing the possibility of surgery, but Tanner said Bradley will likely be out of the season either way. "It's unlikely he's going to be back without surgery," Tanner speculated on Tuesday. "It's a tendon issue that is going to take some time. It's unlikely he'll make a return."

An MRI performed by USC Athletics Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Guy on Monday confirmed the tendon injury, which Mississippi State orthopedists diagnosed in Starkville. A hand specialist is helping Bradley set a course of treatment.

Tanner also added that sophomore outfielder Evan Marzilli, who is suffering from an undisclosed medical condition, could be on the active roster this weekend. "There's a couple of scenarios that Evan may be activated this weekend," Tanner said. "That doesn't mean he will play throughout. We're trying to get him activated this weekend. Whether we will or not, we're not sure yet."

Marzilli did not play in Tuesday's game against Liberty. HIPAA precludes the release of any additional information about his condition, but the USC medical staff does not foresee any long-term effects.

