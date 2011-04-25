Christian Walker named SEC Player of the Week - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Christian Walker named SEC Player of the Week

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Christian Walker (Source: USC Athletics) Christian Walker (Source: USC Athletics)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina sophomore first baseman Christian Walker has been named SEC Player of the Week.

Walker had a phenomenal weekend at the plate batting .909 (10-for-11) along with a sacrifice fly RBI and four walks against the Bulldogs in 16 plate appearances. He had 14 total bases for the weekend and a 1.273 slugging percentage as well.

In the rubber game of the series vs. the Bulldogs and with the Gamecocks missing three primary position starters, Walker was at his best as he went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run and four RBI in the 13-4 victory to help the Gamecocks take the series.  Walker had a sacrifice fly in his first at-bat, tied the game up at 3-3 in the fourth inning with a two-out single and closed it out with a two-run homer in the ninth inning.   Walker was 4-for-5 with two runs scored in the series opener, an 8-2 win over Mississippi State. 

Walker raised his batting average 42 points from .329 to .371 after the weekend.  Walker is tied for first in the SEC with 41 RBI, second in slugging percentage at .623 and total bases with 94, is third in batting average (.371), runs scored (41) and home runs (8).  He also sits at sixth with a .449 on-base percentage.

This is the fourth straight week a Gamecock has earned a conference award.  Last week Michael Roth was SEC Pitcher of the Week, two weeks ago Colby Holmes was SEC Pitcher of the Week and three weeks ago Forrest Koumas earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week accolades.

