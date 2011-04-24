Tigers win rubber match against Wake Forest

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - It was rubber match between Clemson and Wake Forest Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers were trailing 2-1 in the second inning. Spencer Kieboom sent a rocket to left. The solo shot tied the score at two.

During the same inning, John Hinson got a basehit to left center. It plated another run. Tigers took a 3-2 lead.

In the fifth inning, the Tigers took control. Jeff Schaus had basehit to right. Two more runs scored. Clemson scored five that inning.

Clemson won it 10-4.

The Tigers next game is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. when they'll host Furman.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.