Gamecocks wrap up series against Mississippi State with a win

STARKVILLE, MS (WIS) - Game three between the second ranked Gamecocks and Mississippi State was Sunday afternoon.

Carolina jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

In the second inning, there was some nice pitching and defense by the Gamecocks. The Bulldogs had runners on first and second. A ground ball went up the middle and Scott Wingo made a diving stop. They got the force and second. So runners were at the corners with two out. Freshman Forrest Koumas got a strikeout to end the inning.

Carolina would score four in the fourth inning and five in the fifth inning to put the game away.

South Carolina won it 13-4. They've won all six of their SEC series this season.

Carolina will be back in action Tuesday when they'll host Liberty at 1:00 p.m.

