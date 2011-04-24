Doctors look over 2 USC baseball players Saturday

Starkville, MS (WIS) - Physicians saw two USC baseball players Saturday night who will be evaluated further Monday.

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. injured his left wrist during Saturday's game against Mississippi State. MSU orthopedists looked over Bradley. He is expected to have a follow-up with USC physicians Monday. So far, Bradley has not had an MRI.

Physicians also looked over outfielder Evan Marzilli. A spokesperson said Marzilli does have a medical condition, but it's shouldn't yield any long-term issues for the player. USC physicians will evaluate him further Monday as well.

