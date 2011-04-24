Wake Forest gets win over Clemson, 9-3

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - Clemson was at home Saturday night looking for their 7th straight win.

It was game two of their series with Wake Forest.

In the third inning, it was tied at one. Mac Williamson singled to left and drove in two runs. It was 3-1 Wake Forest.

In the fourth inning, Jeff Schaus doubled off the wall in left. It scored Brad Miller. Tigers were down 4-2.

The Demon Deacons snapped Clemson's six-game winning streak with a final score of 9-3.

The rubber match is Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

