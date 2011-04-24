Gamecocks fall to Mississippi State with score of 5-3

STARKVILLE, MS (WIS) - The National Champs are at Mississippi State this weekend, trying to hole onto the SEC's best record.

South Carolina took the series opening game Friday night from the Bulldogs. They were looking to clinch their sixth conference series this season Saturday night.

In the third inning, Jarrod Parks singled to right off Colby Holmes. One run would score. When Robert Beary overran the ball, a second run scored. The Gamecocks were down 2-0.

Carolina came to life in the top of the fourth. Jake Williams sent one to third. It's too hot for Parks. Christian Walker scored. It's 2-1 Bulldogs.

Bases were loaded for Beary. He got a big hit, a two-run single. USC took the lead 3-2.

In the fifth inning, Jackie Bradley Junior tried to make a diving catch. He couldn't make the play. Worse yet, Bradley hurt his left wrist and had to leave the game.

It was trouble for the Gamecocks in the sixth inning. Wes Thigpen laid down a sacrifice bunt. John Taylor picked it up but threw it away. A run scored. Game was tied at three. The next man up was Ryan Collins. He got a basehit up the middle. Two more runs scored. The Bulldogs took a 5-3 lead, and it was the final score of the game.

Carolina is now tied with Florida and Vanderbilt for the SEC's best record at 13-4.

Game three of the series is Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

