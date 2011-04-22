Gamecocks pick up win over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, MS (WIS) - The USC baseball team hit the road for Easter weekend. Starkville, Mississippi isn't an ideal holiday destination, but it was the next stop on the schedule.

Coach Ray Tanner and the second ranked Gamecocks were taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

In the second inning, the game was tied at one. Carolina's Robert Beary banged one to right center. The double scored Peter Mooney and Evan Marzilli. USC took a 3-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, Marzilli went deep with a passenger on board. The two-run shot made it 5-2 Gamecocks.

In the fifth inning, Mooney drove home another cCrolina run with a basehit. Mooney was thrown out trying to take second. The lead was 6-2.

USC won it with a final score of 8-2 . They improved to 13 and 3 in the SEC.

Game two of the series is Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on SportSouth.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.