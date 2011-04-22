Donald on leaderboard Friday at Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WIS) - The Heritage Golf Tournament resumed Friday morning on Hilton Head Island.

The first order of business was finishing up Thursday's opening round. A two-hour rain delay Thursday threw the schedule behind, so 18 golfers had to go out and finish up the first round.

Garrett Willis started Friday's second round with a one stroke lead, but by the close of business, Willis and everyone else were chasing Luke Donald.

The putt of the day came from Kevin Stadler on 18 for birdie, and it was a slam dunk. Stadler finished at one over.

It was a good day for Bishopville's Tommy Gainey. He turned in a 67. He's at four under. That's six shots behind the leader, Luke Donald.

