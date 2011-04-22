Williams back in line-up for USC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC baseball team is on the road this weekend. They're playing at Mississippi State.

Friday nigh's opening game starts 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Gamecocks will have Jake Williams back in the line-up. The outfielder and designated hitter missed five games while on suspension.

Williams was punished after he was ticketed for providing alcohol to a couple of underage men.

Now that his legal matters are cleared up, Coach Tanner said Williams is back in good standing.

Copyright 2010 WIS. All rights reserved.