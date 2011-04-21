Police: Man shot in the groin after argument

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Investigators have arrested a man after they say he shot at several people following an argument Wednesday night.

26-year-old James Anthony Ashford has been charged with attempted murder after police say he pulled out a pistol and shot at multiple people at the Colony Apartments in Columbia. One of the victims was struck in the groin area but the injury is not believed to be life threatening according to police.

Police say an argument led up to the shooting. It happened around 7:30 P.M.

Ashford has also been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and simple possession of marijuana and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

