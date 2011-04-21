Columbia man squats 1,260 lbs., sets world record

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Have you ever thought about lifting more than three times your body weight? A Columbia man does that on a regular basis and a couple of weeks ago, he set a new world record.

Donnie Thompson can, without lying, say he is one of the strongest men in the world. He has dedicated his life to the sport of power lifting and at 46-years-old, he knows he has a limited window left for success.

"The way it feels is that you are literally being crushed," says Thompson.

He is used to lifting about three times his weight and a couple of weeks ago he set the world record for the squat. He lifted 1,260 pounds.

"It was the highest squat that had ever been attempted in history," says Thompson. "I trained and worked all of my life for this and it paid off."

Trips to the hospital became routine during his training. "If you are in this, there is a 100% chance you will have an injury that requires surgery," says Thompson. "I've had many of them."

And that hasn't stopped him - yet. Donnie says it's just about time to hang it up, but he has one more goal.

"In one meet I want to total 3,000 pounds, but it is going to have to be this year because I don't know if my luck is going to continue," says Thompson with a smile.

