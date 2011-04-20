Suspect in custody after Orangeburg Bojangles' is robbed

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg Sheriff's Deputies arrested 27-year old Javon Shakazz Smith of Holly Hill Wednesday after they say he robbed the Bojangles' on Chestnut Street.

Deputies were dispatched around 1:45 p.m. after receiving a call that the restaurant was being robbed.

They say a clerk told them that a man came up to the register with his hand under his shirt and demanded that she give him all the money.

After watching surveillance video of the robbery, deputies began to search the neighborhoods around the area with canine units.

Around 3 p.m. they caught Smith and identified him as the suspect in the robbery.

Smith was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says, "Deputies from the Central Investigations Division, field services division and the canine unit working together with the help of the community made this quick arrest possible."

